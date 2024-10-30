DePauw Theatre prepares for upcoming production of “Vinegar Tom”

DePauw University’s Theatre Department is preparing to launch its production of “Vinegar Tom,” a powerful play by British playwright Caryl Churchill. The play explores the themes of witchcraft, gender oppression, and societal fear. Set in 17th-century England, “Vinegar Tom” challenges audiences to reflect on prejudice, power dynamics and the perils of conformity. Directed by Professor of English and Communication and Theatre Ron Dye with the musical compositions of DePauw alumna Teresa Shunk ‘13, the play promises to be a highlight of the fall season.

“Vinegar Tom” centers on two farm women, Alice and Joan, whose lives unravel after being accused of witchcraft in a rural English village. The accusation stems from a former suitor of Alice who, after being spurned, seeks revenge, exposing the darker forces of misogyny and fear that permeate society. As Alice and Joan confront the unforgiving structures around them, the production raises questions about power dynamics and the oppression of women.

“Vinegar Tom” brings together a cast of 12 actors and five singers, who rehearse daily in preparation for opening night. The production is building momentum with costumes coming together and the music in its final stages. Backed by a dedicated team of 19 crew members across production, publicity, costume design and music, the play will provide viewers with an immersive theatrical experience.

The promotional team is building anticipation with fun surprises, interactive social media posts and even a special themed drink at Allegro Café on campus.

Due to mature themes, including depictions of sexual contact, domestic abuse, and torture, the production is not recommended for audiences under 13 without adult supervision. Performances will be held from Nov. 7 to 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Follow @depauwtheatre on Instagram for the latest updates and behind-the-scenes footage of the production.