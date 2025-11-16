DePauw Student Government General Assembly Recap

On Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m., the DePauw Student Government (DSG) held their second-to-last General Assembly meeting in the Memorial Student Union Building Ballroom. DSG President, Mia Martin-Fuller ‘26, started it off by going over the agenda and introducing speakers for the night. A highlight of this assembly was the announcement of the DSG Scavenger Hunt, in which students could find up to three golden tickets hidden around campus for a chance to win tickets to this year’s Monon Bell game at Wabash College.

Kendall Johnson, coordinator of Campus Activities at DePauw, made clarifications about event planning logistics, stating that the deadline for a purchase request is two weeks before the date of the event. Johnson further stated that the button for approval in the Campus Labs system is no longer being used to mark the status of purchase requests. Organizations should assume that their orders are approved unless they receive communication stating otherwise. She also made announcements about carbon copying her into emails sent by student organizations to printing services and apologized for the confusion of all organizations being logged out of their email in order for her to take control of them.

Next up was Vice President of Allocations, Cooper Grabow ‘28, who displayed the remaining event-by-event budget in the semester and reminded organization members of the last EBE, taking place Nov. 12. He went on to announce the reinstatement of a Campus Wide Community Hour, in the process of reviewing by the Course and Calendar Oversight Committee as a measure to reduce the number of competing programs on campus and improve overall attendance to each of them. Grabow then highlighted a survey created by the Indiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council to gather feedback from college students about the statewide policies that matter to them and encouraged everyone to participate through the QR Code put up on the screen.

Following was the Vice President of Public Relations, Caroline Soergel ‘28, who introduced a new feature of the Tenzer Center screen in Roy O. West Library that will allow organizations to display advertisements. She importantly noted that these would be for the club as a whole, not specific events that are being hosted since the advertisement will stay up on the screen for the duration of an entire semester. For further inquiries, students can contact Michael Boyles on the official DePauw Tenzer Center email address.

The assembly closed with the 2025-2026 Senate Progress Report, including resolutions such as Enhancing Cultural and Halal Dining Diversity, Increasing Food Truck Presence on Campus, Giving Students a Voice in the Decisions Made by the School of Business and Leadership and facilitating Late-Night Student Gathering Spaces. Additionally, a food advisory board is in the works from a prior resolution to have student representatives working with Bon Appetit to enhance dining experiences.

While the second-to-last General Assembly of the Fall ‘25 semester ended in a brief 20 minutes, the DSG Executive Board communicated essential information and encouraged questions after it was over.