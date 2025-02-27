DePauw Opera Celebrates 60 Years with Johann Strauss's Comic Operetta “Die Fledermaus”

DePauw Opera has officially marked a major milestone in its history with the 60th anniversary production of Johann Strauss II's ’Die Fledermaus’. Directed by Dr. Janani Sridhar, Professor of Voice at DePauw University, and conducted by Orcenith Smith, named “Outstanding Professor of Music” three times at DePauw, the operetta takes audiences on a whimsical ride through the glamorous world of 1950s New York City. The production ran from Feb. 6–9 at the Green Center for Performing Arts’ Moore Theatre.

‘Die Fledermaus’, which premiered in 1874, is known for its humor, catchy waltzes and vibrant energy. Originally set in 19th-century Vienna, this new DePauw production reimagines the operetta in the extravagant, party-filled atmosphere of New York in the 1950s. Sridhar translated the original version into English, adapting the script and modernizing dialogue to reflect the era’s language and culture. The elite social circles of New York serve as the perfect backdrop for this comedic opera, where secrets are revealed, mistaken identities abound and revelry reigns supreme.

Sridhar, who joined the DePauw Opera team last year, shared her excitement about being part of this special anniversary performance: "It’s been such a fun production. The set is really fun, and the choreography is lovely. I wanted to create something that would provide a lot of roles for our talented students, and ’Die Fledermaus’ was perfect. It’s joyful and full of laughter, and I hope the audience leaves with a smile on their faces. Opera doesn’t always have to be serious. I wanted to show that opera can be accessible, fun and something that everyone can enjoy," she explained. “We hope that everyone who comes to see ‘Die Fledermaus’ leaves knowing that opera is for everyone. It’s something you can enjoy no matter your background or experience with the art form.”

’Die Fledermaus’ is a celebration of not only Strauss’s music but also the spirit of DePauw Opera’s legacy. Sridhar, Dean of the Creative School and choreographer Marcus Hayes, costume designer Caroline Good and set and lighting designer Jaye Beetem have transformed the classic piece to fit the late 1950s vibe while still honoring its comedic roots. The cast has performed with updated scripts and lines that reflect the era's modern language, making the experience even more engaging for contemporary audiences.

Audiences could expect a fresh interpretation, complete with delightful surprises. Special guest appearances each night and a lively, immersive atmosphere brought the story to life with plenty of mischief and moments of joy. The cast has faced some challenges in preparing for the performance particularly with the tight timeline, as rehearsals began during the Winter Term, but the hard work has paid off.

"The schedule was really intense, and the students have grown so much throughout this process,” Sridhar said. “It’s been such a rewarding experience seeing them develop their skills and embrace the joy of performing. I’m so proud of them.”

As the curtains close on ’Die Fledermaus’, DePauw Opera looks ahead to the future, continuing its tradition of excellence and innovation. If this anniversary production is any indication, the next 60 years promise to be just as exciting.