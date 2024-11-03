What is the “Colleges That Change Lives" List?

“Colleges That Change Lives” (CTCL) started as an instructional handbook for colleges written by DePauw alumna Loren Pope ‘33, which was first published in 1996. Based on Pope's book, CTCL was established as a nonprofit organization in 1998. The group dedicates itself to the “advancement and support of a student-centered college search process” to provide students with “a successful and fulfilling life beyond college.”

DePauw as a member of the Colleges That Change Lives (CTCL) List

On Aug. 4, DePauw University announced its acceptance to the “Colleges That Change Lives” (CTCL) List. For almost two decades, universities featured in Loren Pope's landmark college admissions handbook have been members of CTCL. With this announcement, the association extends membership to universities that were not previously featured in a book edition for the first time.

"We are honored to be welcomed into the Colleges That Change Lives community," DePauw University President Lori White said. “This recognition is awarded to a university community dedicated to rigorous, personalized education that empowers students to become the leaders the world needs."

DePauw's selection followed an extensive evaluation, including nominations, applications, and site visits. “Colleges That Change Lives” noted that DePauw distinguished itself through its student-centered approach, liberal arts and sciences curriculum, hands-on faculty members, and transformational opportunities.

As part of CTCL, the DePauw administration emphasizes its commitment to providing ample financial assistance packages that include need and merit-based awards in addition to scholarships. This promise guarantees that DePauw students will be able to take advantage of various learning opportunities.