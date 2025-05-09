DePauw celebrates Holi: The Festival of Colors

While Holi, the festival of colors, was celebrated worldwide on March 13 and 14, DePauw students came together for the festival on Sunday, April 27 and it was a spectacle to behold. The event was organized by Dharma, a South Asian cultural club on campus, in Bowman Park.

Holi is a colorful and festive Hindu celebration with rich historical and cultural significance in India. Its history can be traced back to ancient Hindu mythology, specifically the myth of Prahlad and Holika, which represents the victory of good over evil. In the mythology, Prahlad, the pious believer in Lord Vishnu, escaped the fire, but Holika, his wicked aunt, perished in it despite being immune to the flames, proving the triumph of faith and goodness. Holi also heralds the spring season and the departure of winter, symbolizing rejuvenation, fecundity and blooming of love as in the myth of Radha and Krishna. Over the centuries, Holi has become a light-hearted day of color-tossing, music, dance and togetherness. Besides being religious, Holi also creates unity and dissolution of social barriers as people of all sections come together to celebrate with abandon and enthusiasm.

Despite the change in dates, the significance of the day was felt by everyone, South Asian and non-Asian students alike. Attendees started coming in at two in the afternoon, and they began the event with food and snacks. Mango Lassi, a DePauw favourite by now, was especially loved by the crowd. Dharma turned Bowman Park into a festive and vibrant playground. Two massive pools of water were set up, and for the very first time ever, a water slide added an extra splash of fun. Visitors had fun sliding down into the pools as upbeat music blared from speakers and colors filled the air.

Water buckets and a hose station were available for splashing and cleanup in good fun, keeping the event refreshing and enjoyable. Although the weather was cooler than anticipated and the stress of finals was impending, the attendance was just right. It was small enough to be controllable but lively enough to be festive.

“It was the perfect number of people,” said Vidushi Sharma ‘28, who serves as Dharma’s event coordinator. “We had enough colors to go around, and I got to meet folks that I probably would not have otherwise.”

By the time the event had reached its close at four, students were smiling and completely buried in vibrant color, a testament to the joy of an afternoon well spent in the spring sunshine.