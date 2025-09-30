Chase Atlantic Releases New Single "REMIND ME"

Genre-blending trio Chase Atlantic has released "REMIND ME," a hazy new single that serves as the latest preview of their upcoming deluxe album release.

The track, which arrived Friday, finds the Australian-born, Los Angeles-based band further refining their signature mix of alternative R&B and moody pop. "REMIND ME" features woozy trap beats and a dreamy melody, creating an atmospheric soundscape that evokes late-summer nights and vivid memories.

The release follows last month's single, "Facedown," and builds on the success of their critically acclaimed 2024 album, “Lost in Heaven”. Both new tracks are expected to be featured on the forthcoming deluxe edition of the album, which the band has described as an "extension of the story" told on the original record. For the band, this "story" is the album's thematic journey through the darker sides of hedonism, mental health, and the search for meaning within a chaotic lifestyle.

Fans have quickly noted the song's self-referential nature, as one listener noted on the official lyric video's YouTube page, "I love how the song is named “REMIND ME”, and is full of references to their older songs. The song basically reminds us of the past and their journey."

Chase Atlantic, comprised of brothers Mitchel Cave and Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony, has built a massive global following by consistently pushing creative boundaries. The group has accumulated over 8 billion streams throughout their career with their 2017 hit "Swim" recently surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The band will launch a South American tour in November with scheduled stops in Brazil, Chile and Argentina. This shows continues a massive touring cycle for Chase Atlantic which included a sold-out U.K. arena tour earlier this year and a main stage appearance at YUNGBLUD's Bludfest this summer.

Fans can stream "REMIND ME" now on all major platforms. The deluxe edition of Lost in Heaven is expected later this year via Fearless Records.