Gearing up for a great ride? The Little 5 is just around the corner, with the final race occurring on April 19. Wondering what traditions and celebrations have surrounded the race since its beginning?

Typically held in late April, the bike has occurred since 1956 after the Union Board sponsored the race as a fundraiser for the American Cancer Fund. Originally, the race was composed of 14 all-male teams from different living units. To win, the participants had to pedal 30 miles on the streets surrounding East College. In 1973, the first women’s team participated, and two years later, a women’s race was added.

Throughout the years, many traditions have been formed or have changed surrounding the Little 5.

Pete Fogarty, a ‘95 DePauw alumnus, recalls both Greek and non-Greek individuals training around campus during his time at DePauw. “There were lots of sheet banners encouraging their riders. These were often displayed at Blackstock stadium, where the race was held,” he said.

He also mentioned how multiple entertainment functions were occurring at the different locations around campus. “A couple of bands would be playing in the evening and lots of revelry into the wee hours after the race concluded,” Fogarty recalled.

Additionally, various philanthropic events occur before the race that raise awareness on food insecurity, poverty, homelessness, education/reading literacy and more! Want to know how you can get involved? Below are events that will be happening the week of the bike race!

Supermarket Sweep: Sunday, April 13 and Monday, April 14

An event that raises awareness on educating food insecurity to the community.

Shop at Kroger on Sunday from 3 PM-5 PM or Monday from 10 AM-9 PM.

After purchasing items, drop them off at the exit with the Pantry Coalition or donate a check/cash to the donation bin by the exit of Kroger.

Write a check to the Putnam County Community Foundation and put Pantry Coalition in the memo. This can be dropped off at the Hartman Center.

Tricycle Races: Tuesday, April 15

Students can sign up and race against others at the East College lawn to earn points for the Little 5 Team of their choice.

5:00 PM-7:00 PM in Stewart Plaza and East College Lawn.

Kit Builds: Thursday. April 17

Students will create resource kits for local shelters and those in need.

Kits include toiletries, food and other vital items.

These will be delivered directly to the different shelters.

Time is TBD.

The Little 5: April 19

Alumni race: 11 AM

Women’s race: 1 PM

Men’s race: 2:30 PM

Riders participating in the race have to train vigorously for this moment. You may have seen people around campus biking regularly, and that was most likely for the big race. Agha Moiz ‘26, a member of Delta Upsilon, shared how his training intensity has increased every day. “Our main goal is to get as many members of our house involved as possible, given our strong history with this event. We won last year, and we’re hoping to defend our title.”

This is his first time riding in the race, and he’s looking forward to an exciting time. “Now that I’m actually competing, it’s pretty nerve-racking, especially with the weight of expectations from my house and friends, along with the pressure of continuing our legacy.”

For Emily Lewis ‘25, a member of Alpha Chi Omega, this year is special to her because it's her last time participating in the race. “For me as a senior, this Little 5 is very sentimental. I have felt so supported and loved every year, and this year is a culmination of those feelings.”

Alpha Chi Omega won last year's women's race, and they’re hoping to win again this year.

Whether or not there is a legacy at stake, the Little 5 is one of DePauw’s most anticipated events of each school year. While it’s a fun event to go to, the philanthropy behind it is just as important.