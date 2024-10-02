Blend Makes a Comeback with New Boba Tea and Updated Menu Favorites

By Syrena (Phuc) Vo

As the new semester kicks off, the reopening of Blend Smoothie Bar is generating a lot of anticipation around campus. Located in Lilly Center, Blend has long been a favorite spot for students looking for a range of healthy smoothies and juices. It's especially popular with athletes and regulars at The Welch Fitness Center.

After closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blend shut its doors again last year, leaving many students disappointed. This year, though, its return has students, especially sophomores (Class of 2027), excited to try it out for the first time.

Emma Waskom ‘27 shared her enthusiasm about Blend’s reopening. “As a sophomore, I haven’t had a chance to experience Blend before, but seeing the menu on the DePauw website has really built my excitement,” she said. “I’m looking forward to trying a new café on campus, and it might become my new favorite spot!”

For upperclassmen who already know and love Blend, there’s a lot of interest in the updated menu, including new items and old favorites.

Spencer Steele ‘25 expressed her excitement: “I was really happy to hear that Blend is coming back! I went there a lot during my freshman and sophomore years and was disappointed when it closed last year,” she shared. “I can’t wait to see if my favorite smoothie is still on the menu.”

The reopening is also bringing attention to a new addition: Boba Tea.

Waskom is particularly excited about this. “I was thrilled to hear that they’ll have Boba tea because it’s one of my favorite drinks,” she said. “I also heard they might offer sushi, which would be awesome since we don’t have that on campus yet. It would definitely add some variety to our food options.”

With different views on dining choices, students are generally excited about having more options, and the return of Blend is a big highlight.