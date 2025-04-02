ABC Journalist Mark Nichols Shares Insights on Redlining and Data Journalism

Mark Nichols, a data journalist at ABC News, brought a collaborative spirit to a lunch discussion on March 14, choosing to sit among students rather than at the front. Passionate about the intersection of business analytics and journalism, Nichols shared insights from Lowballed, a documentary on racial bias in home appraisals.

During lunch, he recounted a striking case from the Bay Area, where the property of a Black family increased by half a million dollars after they had removed personal items from their home and asked a white friend to stand in during an appraisal. From this example, Nichols highlighted systemic issues, noting that 97% of appraisers are white men and that redlined neighborhoods from the 1920s-30s continue to receive disproportionately lower valuations today.

During the talk, Nichols delved deeper into his personal journey and the documentary making process. He reflected on his hesitation working with numbers and how he came to see data analysis as essential to modern journalism—especially in an era where digitized government records can provide hard evidence to support lived experiences. Beyond housing discrimination, Nichols shared findings from another investigation on pollution near highways, revealing that predominantly poor, non-white communities suffer significantly higher pollution levels due to discriminatory urban planning.

Reflecting on his career, Nichols shared his journey from studying music theory to becoming an investigative journalist. He emphasized that modern journalists must be multimedia storytellers, proficient in video, podcasting, and reporting. While expertise in one area isn’t necessary, adaptability and a broad skill set are crucial for success in today’s fast-changing media landscape.